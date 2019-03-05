MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Darius Williams had 20 points as Prairie View romped past Alabama State 96-69 on Monday night.

Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Gary Blackston had 19 points and seven rebounds for Prairie View (17-12, 15-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Dennis Jones added 18 points. Devonte Patterson had 16 points for the visiting team.

The 96 points were a season best for Prairie View.

Leon Daniels scored a season-high 20 points for the Hornets (11-16, 9-7). Tobi Ewuosho added 14 points. Reginald Gee had 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Prairie View defeated Alabama State 69-67 on Feb. 4. Prairie View plays Southern at home on Thursday. Alabama State matches up against Grambling State on the road on Thursday.

