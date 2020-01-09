St. Francis (NY) scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Rob Higgins had 11 points for the Terriers (7-7, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Unique McLean added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Robert Morris plays Wagner at home on Saturday. St. Francis (NY) matches up against St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday.

