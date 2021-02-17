Xavier DuSell and Thompson finished with 14 points apiece for the Cowboys. Kwane Marble II had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Hunter Maldonado added 11 points.
Makuach Maluach had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lobos (5-12, 1-12 Mountain West Conference), who have lost four games in a row. Saquan Singleton and Isaiah Marin had 13 points apiece.
