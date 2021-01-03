Hartford (7-4, 4-2 America East Conference) scored a season-best 41 points in the first half but still trailed Binghamton by four.
Williams launched his game winner from the top of the arc with about two seconds left.
Brenton Mills had 21 points for the Bearcats (1-8, 1-5). Tyler Bertram added a career-high 19 points. George Tinsley had 10 points.
Hartford remained perfect at home, 6-0, this season. Binghamton lost by 20 to Hartford on Saturday but had the ball with the game tied at 74 before turning it over with six seconds remaining to set up Williams’ 3.
