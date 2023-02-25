Williams free throws allow Nevada to edge Fresno State 60-56

FRESNO, Calif. — Darrion Williams hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to allow Nevada to hold off Fresno State, 60-56 on Friday night.
Baker finished with 13 points to lead Nevada (22-7, 12-4 Mountain West). Kenan Blackshear finished with 11 points and six assists and Willams had 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Hill finished with 15 points to lead Fresno State (10-18, 6-11). Baker scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Anthony Holland added 12 points and six rebounds.
Nevada has a week off before playing host to UNLV March 4. Fresno State plays at New Mexico Tuesday.
