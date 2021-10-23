Grainger added a career-high 106 yards on the ground while also passing for 200 yards. He completed 16 of 25 passes with a 35-yard touchdown bomb to Jamari Thrash and a 27-yard score to Aubry Payne.
Brady McBride completed 27 of 47 passes for 255 yards for Texas State (2-5, 1-2). McBride’s 8-yard touchdown run pulled the Bobcats to 14-13 in the second quarter.
Texas State could only manage a Seth Keller field goal — his third of the game — after halftime.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25