Williams guides Lindenwood to 80-75 victory over UT Martin

Williams also grabbed five rebounds for the Lions (9-16, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Keenon Cole added 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Brandon Trimble hit three 3-pointers and scored 16.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Tommie Williams scored 21 points to guide Lindenwood to an 80-75 victory over UT Martin on Saturday.

The Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5) were led by Jordan Sears with 19 points and four steals. Jalen Myers had 18 points and K.J. Simon pitched in with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.