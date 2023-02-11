Williams has 19 as Howard downs Delaware State 86-85 in OT

DOVER, Del. — Jelani Williams’ jumper with two seconds left in overtime gave Howard an 86-85 overtime win over Delaware State on Saturday.
O’Koye Parker led the Hornets (5-18, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Martez Robinson added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Delaware State. In addition, Brandon Stone finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
