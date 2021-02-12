Bueckers grimaced while playing 39 minutes on a sprained right ankle. Despite the injury, the standout freshman had 19 points and nine assists, ending a streak of six games scoring at least 20.
Georgetown (1-10, 1-10) lost its ninth in a row. Freshman Kelsey Ransom led the Hoyas with 15 points.
NO. 8 UCLA 69, UTAH 58
SALT LAKE CITY — Michaela Onyenwere had 25 points and seven rebounds in UCLA’s victory over Utah.
Chantel Horvat added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Natalie Chou had 12 points. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.
Brynna Maxwell led the Utes (5-12, 4-12) with 14 points and six assists.
NO. 25 MISSOURI STATE 69, ILLINOIS STATE 52
NORMAL, Ill. — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Illinois State.
Abigayle Jackson and Brice Calip each added 11 points for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley). Mary Crompton scored 16 points for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5).
The teams are set to meet again Saturday.
