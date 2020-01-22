The Cardinals trailed 43-32 early in the second half before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over 10 1/2 minutes to take the lead.

Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who lost their third straight and fourth of five.

NO. 7 DAYTON 86, ST. BONAVENTURE 60

DAYTON, Ohio — Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points, Obi Toppin had four dunks, and Dayton — playing with its highest ranking in 52 years — showed off its versatility while pulling away from St. Bonaventure.

Crutcher’s 3 started a 22-5 run that closed the first half and put Dayton (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) up 47-29.

Toppin provided the most crowd-pleasing moments, repeatedly getting open for alley-oop dunks. He had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Jaren English led the Bonnies (12-7, 4-2) with 17 points.

NO. 10 SETON HALL 73, PROVIDENCE 64

NEWARK, N.J. — Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to make up for a rare sub-par game by Myles Powell and Seton Hall outlasted Providence for its ninth straight victory.

Jared Rhoden added 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Pirates improve to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in the Big East, their best start in the league. Powell, who was averaging 22.4 points, finished with 14, while Quincy McKnight had 11.

Seton Hall shot 58% from the field in matching its longest winning streak since 2002-03.

Alpha Diallo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Providence (11-9, 4-3), which was limited to 36% shooting from the field. Nate Watson added 10 points.

NO. 16 AUBURN 80, SOUTH CAROLINA 67

AUBURN, Ala. — Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and Auburn beat South Carolina to stop a two-game skid.

The Tigers (16-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.

South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.

