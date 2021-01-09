Trailing by six at halftime, Southern took a 39-37 lead seven minutes into the second half on a Jamarcus Jones drive and soon pushed it to 50-41 on a consecutive 3-pointers by Henderson and Williams.
Trevell Cunningham had 18 points for the Tigers (3-6, 1-1). Terreon Randolph added eight rebounds and Cameron Christon eight points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.