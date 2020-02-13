Algevon Eichelberger scored 28 points and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing and then converted a three-point play in the final seconds, each time bringing Cleveland State (9-17, 5-8) to within five points.
Oakland never trailed, but the entire second half was tense with the lead largely under seven points.
Cleveland State recorded 18 assists on 29 baskets, shooting 52% for the game (29-for-56). Tre Gomillion scored 116 points and led the Vikings with four assists.
Cleveland State is at Detroit Mercy Saturday. Oakland hosts Youngstown State Saturday.
____
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.