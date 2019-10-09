Williams threw three interceptions in seven attempts in that game, the first three interceptions of his Miami career. Perry replaced him and completed 28 of 47 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns. Perry’s yardage total tied for the 10th-best single-game performance in Miami history.
