Williams was 11-for-14 shooting, Derrick Alston added 17 points for the Broncos (19-10, 11-6 Mountain West Conference) with three assists. Boise State had 15 assists on 27 field goals.
Vance Jackson scored 19 to lead the Lobos (17-12, 6-10) and Keith McGee added 12.
Boise State is among five teams log-jammed behind San Diego State and positioning for a top-five seed with a bye into the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament,
New Mexico is at Air Force on Wednesday. Boise State closes the regular season Wednesday at UNLV.
