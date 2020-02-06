Brian Warren topped the Mavericks (10-14, 6-7) with 14 points. David Azore added 12 points and six assists.

UT Arlington shot just 36% from the floor and made only 2 of 24 from beyond the arc (8%). The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Texas-Arlington defeated Appalachian State 66-56 on Jan. 9.

