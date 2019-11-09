Williams’ 5-yard TD run at 6:59 in the third quarter put the Governors up 24-3. Williams had a 4-yard scoring run and Prince Momodu added a 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Bachus threw three touchdown passes — covering 6, 27 and 16 yards — to Jaylon Moore in the second half for the Skyhawks.

JaVaughn Craig completed 17 of 27 passes for 255 yards with an interception for Austin Peay. DeAngelo Wilson had six catches for 126 yards.

Bachus was 20-of-41 passing for 286 yards with one pick for UT Martin. The Skyhawks had minus-25 yards rushing on 18 carries, while the Governors ran for 236 on 48 totes.

With the victory, Austin Peay remained tied with Southeast Missouri State atop the conference standings. UT Martin fell a half-game off the pace.

