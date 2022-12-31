Williams leads Charlotte against Louisiana Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (10-3, 1-1 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -6; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Brice Williams scored 31 points in Charlotte’s 82-67 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The 49ers are 6-0 on their home court. Charlotte is second in C-USA shooting 38.1% from deep, led by Nik Graves shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in C-USA scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Hunter averaging 9.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Cobe Williams is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

