Williams leads Cornell against Dartmouth after 23-point outing

Cornell Big Red (10-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-10) Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces the Dartmouth Big Green after Nazir Williams scored 23 points in Cornell’s 86-70 win over the Binghamton Bearcats. The Big Green are 3-2 on their home court. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dame Adelekun averaging 4.5.

The Big Red have gone 4-3 away from home. Cornell scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adelekun is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Sean Hansen is averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Big Red. Greg Dolan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

