Justin Edler-Davis, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).
Toni Rocak tied a season high with 20 points and had 12 rebounds for the Tritons (4-6, 1-6). Bryce Pope added 18 points. Gabe Hadley had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.