Williams leads Louisiana Tech against UL Monroe after 26-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -13.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Cobe Williams scored 26 points in Louisiana Tech’s 94-88 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana Tech finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 24-10 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

UL Monroe went 13-18 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Warhawks averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

