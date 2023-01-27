Williams leads Louisiana Tech against UTSA after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-15, 1-10 C-USA) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the UTSA Roadrunners after Cobe Williams scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 65-59 loss to the UAB Blazers. The Roadrunners are 7-7 in home games. UTSA has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in C-USA with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Crawford averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Williams is averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

