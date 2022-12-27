Williams leads LSU against No. 9 Arkansas after 28-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-1) at LSU Tigers (11-1)
The Razorbacks play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Arkansas averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 55.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.
Trevon Brazile is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.
Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.