Williams leads LSU against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-5) at LSU Tigers (8-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -14; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the North Carolina Central Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 35 points in LSU's 72-70 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. LSU scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-5 in road games. North Carolina Central is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 54.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for LSU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

