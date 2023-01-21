Williams leads Memphis against Cincinnati after 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (14-5, 4-2 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 AAC) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after DeAndre Williams scored 29 points in Memphis’ 88-78 victory over the Wichita State Shockers. The Bearcats have gone 10-2 in home games. Cincinnati has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 4-2 against conference opponents. Memphis leads the AAC with 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 10.1.

The Bearcats and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Kendric Davis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

