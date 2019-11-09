Ahsante Shivers was held to only 5 points. The Jaguars’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 18.0 points per game, he shot 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

Murray State takes on Tennessee on the road on Tuesday. Southern matches up against New Mexico State on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD