It was Notre Dame’s second straight victory and first at home since now No. 2 Cincinnati ended a 26-game winning streak for the Irish at home with a 24-13 victory on Oct. 2. It was Notre Dame’s 50th victory over USC and improved Kelly’s record to 8-3 against the Trojans since his arrival in 2010. They have come against four USC coaches — Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron, Clay Helton and Helton’s successor Williams.