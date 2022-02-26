The Redhawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Racers are 17-0 in OVC play. Murray State is fourth in the OVC with 15.4 assists per game led by Justice Hill averaging 5.1.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won 106-81 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Hill led the Racers with 26 points, and Eric Reed Jr. led the Redhawks with 20 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nygal Russell is averaging 7.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Reed is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
Williams is scoring 18.0 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.
Racers: 10-0, averaging 74.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.