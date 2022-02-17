The Racers are 13-0 on their home court. Murray State is the OVC leader with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.2.
The Governors are 6-8 in conference games. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the OVC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 6.7.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won the last matchup 65-53 on Feb. 3. Tevin Brown scored 17 points points to help lead the Racers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Brown is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.
Hutchins-Everett is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Governors. Drew Calderon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 74.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.
Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.