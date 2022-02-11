The Racers are 13-0 in OVC play. Murray State leads college basketball with 15.8 fast break points per game.
The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 77-66 on Jan. 29. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.
Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Murray State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.
Racers: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.