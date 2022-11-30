Williams leads Northern Illinois against Eastern Illinois after 28-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6)
The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Panthers. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 5.7 points for Eastern Illinois.
Williams is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.6 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 14.6 points for Northern Illinois.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.