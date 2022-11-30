Williams leads Northern Illinois against Eastern Illinois after 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -4; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 83-76 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Panthers are 1-1 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Panthers. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 5.7 points for Eastern Illinois.

Williams is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.6 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 14.6 points for Northern Illinois.

