BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ross Williams scored 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-75 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Texas A&M-CC went 23-12 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Islanders averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 18.8 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.