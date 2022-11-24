Williams leads Texas A&M-CC against UTEP after 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1)
The Islanders are 0-1 in road games. Texas A&M-CC scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for UTEP.
Williams averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Texas A&M-CC.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.