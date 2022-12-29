Williams leads Troy against Southern Miss after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (8-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-2) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -3.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Zay Williams scored 20 points in Troy’s 82-79 loss to the Mercer Bears. The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Felipe Haase averaging 5.5.

The Trojans are 3-3 on the road. Troy is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mo Arnold is averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Haase is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

