Williams leads Troy against Southern Miss after 20-point game

Troy Trojans (8-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-2)
The Trojans are 3-3 on the road. Troy is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mo Arnold is averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Haase is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.
Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Troy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.
Trojans: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
