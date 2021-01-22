Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 4-3). JaColby Pemberton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 11 points and six rebounds.
