Tristan Jarrett had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1). Jonas James added 14 points. Roland Griffin had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Alabama A&M matches up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State matches up against Alcorn State on the road on Saturday.
