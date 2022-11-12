Williams makes FG with 8 seconds left, Drake beats Butler

DES MOINES, Iowa — Luke Williams made a 22-yard field goal with eight seconds left to help Drake beat Butler 27-24 on Saturday.
Luke Bailey threw for 178 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Drake (2-8, 2-5 Pioneer). Dorian Boyland carried it 23 time for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Bushka was 25 of 36 for 248 yard with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Butler (7-3, 5-2).
Butler had 10 more first downs than Drake and won time of possession by more than ten minutes.
