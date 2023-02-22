Williams matches season-high 35, sending LSU past Vanderbilt

Williams also scored 35 points and had 10 rebounds in LSU’s only other conference win when it beat Wake Forest 72-70 on Dec. 10 in Atlanta.

Adam Miller scored 18 points making 9 of 10 foul shots for LSU which overall went 21 of 27 from the foul line compared to the Commodores’ 14-of-27 effort.

Williams made a layup, came up with a steal on Robbins and fed Miller for a layup. Then, after getting rejected by Robbins, Williams followed the block after regaining control and scored on a jumpshot to give the Tigers a 58-53 lead and they led from there.