Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year.
Williams thrived with the Trojans after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.
Phillips anchored a defense that helped Utah win the Pac-12 championship for the second straight season and earn a second straight spot in the Rose Bowl. The third-year player is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the nation’s best defensive back, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best defensive player.
DeBoer had a superb first season after leaving Fresno State to take over the No. 10 Huskies, leading them to 10 wins after they went 4-8 last season. Washington will play No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl after missing the postseason the past two seasons.
The 2022 Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference team, as selected by a panel of seven sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u_QB — Caleb Williams, USC, 6-1, 215, So., Washington, D.C.
u-RB — Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, 6-1, 220, Sr., Camarillo, California
RB — Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State, 6-0, 200, Sr., Chicago
T — Braeden Daniels, Utah, 6-4, 297, Jr., Carrollton, Texas
T — Jordan Morgan, Arizona, 6-6, 320, Jr., Marana, Arizona
G — Andrew Vorhees, USC, 6-6, 325, Sr., Kingsburg, California
G — Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, 6-7, 340, Sr., Portland, Oregon
C — Brett Neilon, USC, 6-2, 295, Sr., Rancho Santa Margarita, California
u_TE — Dalton Kincaid, Utah, 6-4, 240, Sr., Las Vegas
WR — Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-3, 201, So., Las Vegas
WR — Dorian Singer, Arizona, 6-1, 185, So., Saint Paul, Minnesota
u_K — Joshua Karty, Stanford, 6-2, 207, Jr, Burlington, North Carolina
All-purpose — Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California
Defense
DE — Jeremiah Martin, Washington, 6-4, 267, Sr., San Bernardino, California
DE — Gabe Reid, Utah, 6-0, 247, So., Montrose, California
u_DT — Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, 6-4, 290, Jr., Hawthorne, California
DT — Simote Pepa, 6-3, 345, Fr., South Jordan, Utah
u_LB — Daiyan Henley, Washington State, 6-2, 232, Sr., Los Angeles
LB — Jackson Sirmon, California, 6-2, 240, Sr., Brentwood, Texas
LB — Karene Reid, Utah, 6-0, 227, So., American Fork, Utah
u_CB — Clark Phillips III, Utah, 5-10, 183, So., Lakewood, California
CB — Mekhi Blackmon, USC, 6-0, 175, Sr., East Palo Alto, California
S — Kaitan Oladapo, Oregon State, 6-1, 214, Jr., Happy Valley, Oregon
S — Calen Bullock, USC, 6-3, 180, So., Pasadena, California
P — Eddie Czaplicki, Arizona State, 6-1, 200, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Michael Penix Jr, Washington, 6-3, 213, Jr., Tampa, Florida
RB — Damien Martinez, Oregon State, 6-0, 216, Fr., Lewisville, Texas
RB — Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California
T — T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-4, 325, Sr., Deming, Washington
T — Talise Fuaga, Oregon State, 6-6, 326, So., Tacoma, Washington
G — Atonio Mafi, UCLA, 6-4, 339, Sr., Shoreview, California
G — Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-7. 307, Sr., Sammamish, Washington
C — Alex Forsyth, Oregon, 6-4, 32, Sr., West Linn, Oregon
TE — Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford, 6-4, 242, Jr., Bakersfield, California
WR — Jordan Addison, USC, 6-0, 175, Jr., Frederick, Maryland
WR — Troy Franklin, Oregon, 6-3, 178, So., East Palo Alto, California
All-purpose — Jack Colletto, Oregon State, 6-3, 239, Sr., Camas, Washington
Defense
DE — Laiatu Latu, UCLA, 6-4, 265, Jr., Sacramento, California
DE — Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
DT — Tyrone Taleni, USC, 6-2, 280, Sr., Savai’i, Western Samoa
LB — Omar Speights, Oregon State, 6-1, 233, Jr., Philadelphia
LB — Noah Sewell, Oregon, 6-2, 253, So., Malaeimi, American Samoa
LB — Bralen Trice, Washington, 6-4, 269, So., Phoenix
CB — Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State, 6-2, 200, Sr., East Palo Alto, California
CB — Christian Gonzalez, Oregon, 6-2, 201, So., The Colony, Texas
S — Jaydon Grant, Oregon State, 6-0, 195, Sr., West Linn, Oregon
S — Mo Osling III, UCLA, 6-2, 194, Sr., Lancaster, California
P — Jamieson Sheahan, California, 6-0, 205, Sr., Bendigo, Australia
Voting panel:
Michelle Gardner, The Arizona Republic; Mike Vorel, Seattle Times; James Crepea, The Oregonian; Sean Keller, Denver Post; Nick Dashel, The Oregonian; Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star; Josh Furlong, KSL.com.