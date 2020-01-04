Brae Ivey had 19 points for the Spartans (5-11, 1-3). Zach Chappell added 11 points and Ralph Agee had nine rebounds.
Fresno State plays at New Mexico on Tuesday. San Jose State faces Nevada at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.