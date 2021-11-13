He has rushed for 32 career touchdowns, including a personal-best 13 this season.
Williams’ 7-yard score gave the Rebels a 17-10 lead early in the second half. Matthew Shipley’s 43-yard field goal got the Rainbow Warriors within 20-13 early in the fourth quarter before Williams added his final touchdown on a 47-yard run with under two minutes to go.
UNLV outgained Hawaii 465-240. Ricky Johnson had two interceptions for UNLV (2-8, 2-4), which won its second straight game. Daniel Gutierrez kicked two field goals.
Hawaii (4-7, 1-5) lost its fourth straight game. Nick Mardner had four catches for 139 yards, including a 79-yard TD catch from Chevan Cordeiro for the game’s first points. Shipley had two field goals.
