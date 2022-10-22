Williams runs for 4 TDs; N. Iowa beats Missouri St. 41-20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Dom Williams ran for 101 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 17 carries to help Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 41-20 Saturday night.
Jason Shelley completed 16 of 22 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interceptions for Missouri State (2-5, 0-4). Jacardia Wright scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Bears have lost five games in a row.
___
