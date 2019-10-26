Cox scored on a 33-yard pass from Kare Lyles in the third quarter and ran it in from 5 yards to make it 48-21 in the fourth.

D.J. Davis ran 17 times for 125 yards for Southern Illinois and Landon Lenoir caught four passes for 73 yards.

Kai Henry ran 18 times for 116 yards for the Coyotes (3-5, 2-2). Austin Simmons passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score but had three interceptions.

