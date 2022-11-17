Williams scores 12 as Charlotte knocks off Boise State 54-42

CONWAY, S.C. — Brice Williams helped lead Charlotte over Boise State on Thursday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 54-42 victory.

Williams also added five rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Aly Khalifa scored 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds and five assists. Montre’ Gipson finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.