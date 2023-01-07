Williams scores 16, Troy knocks off Arkansas State 66-54

TROY, Ala. — Zay Williams scored 16 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 66-54 on Saturday night.
The Red Wolves (9-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Markise Davis, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Arkansas State. In addition, Caleb Fields had nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Troy visits Georgia State while Arkansas State hosts Texas State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.