Williams scores 17, Southern beats Prairie View A&M 66-62

Williams added eight rebounds for the Jaguars (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brion Whitley scored 11 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jalen Reynolds was 3-of-7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.