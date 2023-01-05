Williams scores 17, Southern beats Prairie View A&M 66-62

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Terrell Williams Jr. scored 17 points as Southern beat Prairie View A&M 66-62 on Wednesday night.
Will Douglas led the Panthers (5-10, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Nikkei Rutty added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Prairie View A&M. Tekorian Smith had eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Southern hosts Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M visits Mississippi Valley State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.