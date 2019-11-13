The Miners scored 22 points off 16 Aggies turnovers and owned a 34-28 edge in points in the paint despite being outrebounded, 39-33.

UTEP plays Eastern New Mexico at home on Friday. New Mexico State takes on Southern at home on Thursday.

