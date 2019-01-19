TUCSON, Ariz. — Brandon Williams scored 20 points and Arizona dominated the offensive glass despite a scary fall by big man Chase Jeter in an 82-71 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Following a lackluster loss to Oregon, Arizona (14-5, 5-1 Pac-12) knocked off the Beavers with a slew of 3-pointers and offensive rebounds.

The Wildcats went 13 for 27 from the arc and snagged 21 offensive boards, leading to 28 second-chance points. They did it without Jeter, who did not return after going down on his back four minutes into the game.

Justin Coleman led Arizona on offense and defense, finishing with 14 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Oregon State (11-6, 3-2) shot 51 percent and Tres Tinkle finished with 25 points, but couldn’t keep the Wildcats off the glass. Ethan Thompson added 17 points for the Beavers, who were 4 for 17 from the 3-point arc.

Both teams were looking to bounce back after their first conference losses.



Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle (3) drives between Arizona guard Alex Barcello and Ira Lee (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/Associated Press)

The Wildcats had an awful offensive night in a 59-54 loss to Oregon on Thursday, coach Sean Miller lamenting their shot selection and carelessness with the ball.

Oregon State had similar struggles in the first half against Arizona State while falling behind 18 before rallying late. The Beavers came up just short, losing 70-67 after Thompson’s 3-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer.

Arizona was sharp early against Oregon State, forcing five turnovers in the first four minutes while using a 16-2 run to go up 11.

The Wildcats had a scare when Jeter went down on his back and was unable to break his fall. He gingerly walked to the locker room after being tended to by Arizona’s trainer and didn’t return.

Once Oregon State cut down the turnovers, it was able to knock down some shots and get back in the game, only to see Arizona go on a late 12-4 run to lead 38-27 at halftime.

Jeter drew cheers from the McKale Center crowd when he returned for second-half warm-ups, but remained on the bench.

Arizona continued to snag offensive rebounds without him, stretching the lead to 53-41.

Oregon State made a push to cut Arizona’s lead to three, but Coleman and Williams hit consecutive 3s to make it 71-60.

BIG PICTURE

The Beavers didn’t get much offensively from anyone outside of Tinkle and Thompson, and struggled to keep an average rebounding team off the glass to leave the desert with consecutive losses.

Arizona found its range from the 3-point arc after taking some questionable shots against Oregon and dominated the boards 41-29.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts Washington State on Thursday.

Arizona plays at USC on Thursday.

