Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, Buffalo making 2 of 23 for 17% and the Chippewas 6 of 31 for 19%. But the Bulls had 11 more rebounds and outscored CMU 20-7 in second-chance points.
David Dileo scored 16 points for CMU (13-9, 6-3), making 4 of 10 from the arc to become the school and MAC career leader with 310 triples. Dileo passed Toledo’s Nate Navigato (2015-19) as the MAC leader.
The Chippewas came in as the nation’s second-leading scoring team at 82.9 per game but fell to the Bulls for the 10th straight time.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.