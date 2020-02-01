SIU-Edwardsville tied the game at 46 when Iziah James hit a 3-pointer with 12:42 remaining but the Cougars missed their next 17 shots. Kenyon Duling ended the long drought with a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and SIUE finished the game at 32% from the field, including 2 of 12 on 3-pointers. Murray State shot 54% for the game.