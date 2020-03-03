Jason Preston scored 19 with eight assists for Ohio (15-16, 7-11) and Sylvester Ogbonda added 15 points and seven rebounds. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points with two steals.
The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Akron defeated Ohio 88-86 on Jan. 25. Akron finishes out the regular season against Kent State at home on Friday. Ohio finishes out the regular season against Miami (Ohio) on the road on Friday.
